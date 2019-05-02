Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has issued the admit card for the Rajasthan PTET 2019 examination and Entrance exam for BA B.Ed and BSc B.Ed examination today, May 2nd, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the PTET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, ptet2019.org.

The PTET 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 12th, 2019. Along with the PTET 2019 exam, the entrance exam for Pre. B.A.-B.Ed/B.Sc-B.Ed - 2019 will also be conducted on May 12th. The admit card for both the exams has been issued today.

Candidates can download the admit card for this direct link for PTET 2019 and BA/BSc B.Ed Entrance Exam.

PTET exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed course and for 4-year integrated BA-B.Ed or BSc-B.Ed courses in the state of Rajasthan. The application process to apply to participate in these entrance exams were held from February 14th to April 6th, 2019.

How to download PTET 2019 admit card: