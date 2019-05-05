Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to comment on the 10th class result date; however, media outlets are stating that the result is likely to be declared today. They have failed to cite any official sources but past pattern of CBSE declaring the 10th result within a few days of 12th result gives some authenticity to the report.

NDTV is still sticking to its earlier report that CBSE might be pull off a surprise and communicate about the 10th result time at the last moment. It had stated yesterday that “CBSE communique said the class 10th result is not coming today and result date will be intimated beforehand.”

Once the CBSE 10th results are declared, students can check their scores on several websites including CBSE’s official website, cbserresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. If students search for CBSE 10th result on Google, a form will appear on the search page itself where students can feed in basic information and Google will fetch them the result.

On May 2nd, in a surprise move, CBSE declared the 12th class result and students had scored a pass percentage of 83.34%. Trivandrum region topped the regional competition with a pass percentage of 98.2% followed by Chennai region which scored 92.93% and Delhi with 91.87%.

In 2018, CBSE had declared the 10th class result on May 29th and students had secured a pass percentage of 86.7%. Girls had performed better than boys by securing 88.67% compared to 85.32%. Thiruvananthapuram registered a pass percentage of 99.6% and topped among all the regions followed by Chennai with 97.37% and Ajmer with 91.86%.