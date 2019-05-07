National Testing Agency (NTA) has been accepting applications for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance examination for 2019 since April 1st, 2019 on its website. Moreover, the last day to submit online applications for the ICAR AIEEA 2019 was extended last time from April 30th to May 8th. Meaning candidates have time till the end of tomorrow i.e. May 8th to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2019 at - ntaicar.nic.in.

As per the original notification, the last date was April 30th which was extended in order to enable the aspiring candidates who had not been able to apply. So now candidates have the opportunity to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2019 for UG, PG, and JRF entrance exams till tomorrow and make the fee payment by May 9th. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 1st, 2019.

Further, NTA will allow candidates to make corrections to the submitted application from May 13th to 20th, 2019. Admit cards for the entrance will be made available from June 10th onwards. Here is the detailed notification regarding the application extension released on May 3rd.

How to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2019 examination

Visit the NTA ICAR AIEEA official website - ntaicar.nic.in Click on the relevant application form button on the home page. Candidates must first go through the registration process which will generate a log-in credential. With the credentials, candidates must log in and fulfill the application and fees process.

ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in agriculture universities and award of scholarships and fellowships. The entrance examination for undergraduate, postgraduate, and JRF/SRF entrance examination will be conducted on July 1st and the admit card for the same will be released on June 5th, 2019.