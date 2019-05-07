Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the preliminary examination result for the PCS/AFO - RFO recruitment. The results are available on the UPPSC website - uppsc.up.nic.in and candidates can check the same using their registration number and date of birth details.

UPPSC is conducting the recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) and the notification for this recruitment drive was released in August 2018. There are a total number of 810 vacancies and the preliminary examination was conducted on October 28, 2018.

How to check UPPSC PCS/AFO - RFO prelims results

Visit the UPPSC official website - uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the result for PCS/AFO - RFO pre-examination 2018 from the latest section You will be directed to a new page Enter your registration number and DOB details to check your prelims score Download the result for future reference

Earlier UPPSC had released the answer keys for the preliminary examination in January 2019. Now the final results for preliminary examination, after having considered objections from applicants, have been declared. Here is the direct link to check UPPSC PCS prelims results.