Assam Combined Entrance Test (CEE) for admissions to B.Tech programme result will be declared today, May 10th, according to the official notification. All the candidates who have appeared on the 2019 Assam CEE conducted by Assam Science and Technology University can check at the result at astu.ac.in.

ASTU had conduct the Assam CEE 2019 examination April 28th, 2019. The CEE exam in the state is conducted for admissions to B.Tech admission at various colleges and universities providing the course in the state of Assam.

How to check Assam CEE 2019 result:

Visit the ASTU official website. The result link will be available on the home page and can also be found on ‘Results’ link under the ‘Examination’ tab. Click on the link to access the result.

Assam CEE exam is of 3 hours’ duration and tests candidates on Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry subjects. The exam is conducted in Assamese and English language and candidates have to score at least 50% (45% for reserved candidates) to qualify for the admissions process.