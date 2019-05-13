Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is all set to declare the 2019 Class 10th or SSC exam result today, May 13th, at 11.30 am. The official result website is displaying an inactive link and says that the result will be declared at 11.30 am.

The result will be released at official Telangana BSE websites, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. The result might also be available at manabadi.com.

Scroll.in had reported on May 10th that the board had officially confirmed that the result will be declared today at Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad. Telangana Board of Secondary Education had conducted the class 10th or Senior Secondary Certificate 2019 examination from March 16th to April 2nd, 2019.

How to check TS SSC 2019 result:

Visit the Telangana results website. Click on the link for SSC result.

Enter the relevant details and submit. The result will be displayed.

In 2018, the board had declared the result on April 27th, 2018. The delay in this year’s result might have been due to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state which was conducted on April 11th, 2019. The students in 2018 had scored a pass percentage of 83%.

Meanwhile, TS BIE might be declaring the reverification result for 1st and 2nd year Intermediate examination on or before May 15th. The BIE has already declared the results on April 18th; however, a lot of discrepancies and omissions were highlighted and BIE is carrying out a revaluation of the exam. Check out Scroll.in’s in-depth coverage on the topic in this report.