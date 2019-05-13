Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released marks of all the candidates who had participated in the 2017 Tier II exam for CHSL and Tier III exam for CGL today, May 13th, 2019. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can check their individual scores at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had declared the result of both the exams after the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead. The CGL 2017 Tier II result was declared on May 9th and CHSL Tier II result was declared on May 10th. All the candidates who had cleared the exam move into the next round of recruitment phase.

The candidates can click on this direct link to check their scores. Candidates need to select the relevant exam, feed in the information and access the scores.

The notification released along with the release of the answer keys stated that the link to check the scores will be active until June 12th, 2019 after which the candidates can no longer check their scores. The notification can be accessed in this link for CHSL 2017 and CGL 2017.

For CHSL Tier II result, a total number of 1,427 candidates will appear for the Skill Test in Tier 3, 229 will go through document verification, and 33,967 candidates will appear for the typing test.

For CGL 2017 Tier III result, 3082 cleared for post of Assistant Audit Officer for Document Verification, 3804 for the post of Junior Statistical Officer for Document Verification, 19,349 for PT and Document Verification, and 35,674 for DEST and Document Verification.