Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the final written exam hall ticket for the recruitment of Posts of SCT PC Drivers and SCT PC Mechanics today at 8.00 am.

Candidates who had attended the driving test/mechanic trade test t conducted at SAR CPL Amberpet, Hyderabad from 2nd to 10th May 2019 can download the hall ticket for the FWE from the official website, tslprb.in.

The board will conduct the FWE for the recruitment drive on May 19th, 2019 in two sessions. The exam will be conducted in Hyderabad.

The morning session from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm is for Technical Paper for SCT PC Drivers and afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm is for Technical Paper for SCT PC Mechanics.

How to download TSLPRB FWE hall ticket:

Visit the TSLPRB official website. Click on the link to download the FWE hall ticket for Driver/Mechanic. Alternatively, here is the direct link to download the admit card. Enter the log-in credentials and submit. The hall ticket will be displayed which can be printed out.

The notification for the hall ticket states that the candidates must affix a passport-size photo on the admit card and the hall ticket must be retained until the final conclusion of the process of recruitment.

Those candidates who could not download the hall ticket may send an email to support@tslprb.in or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006. The detailed instruction can be accessed in this link.