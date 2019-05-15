Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) was scheduled to announce the 2019 Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year re-verification result on May 15th, 2019, today. However, now a report by Indian Express suggests that the TS inter revaluation result has been delayed due to technical difficulties and it will not be released today. The result was supposed to be released at all these official TSBIE sites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Earlier, Scroll.in Indian Express had reported that the result will be releasing around 5.00 pm today for both the Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year. The re-verification of the result was prompted after multiple discrepancies were noted in the result which led to many students being designated as failed.

At least 23 students who had failed the intermediate exam have committed suicide in the state. Scroll.in has taken a deep dive into the system which led to so many students committing suicide in this report. The state government taking note of the debacle has ordered revaluation of all the papers of failed students.

The revaluation process is being conducted by Noida-based Datatech Methodex, reports Times of India, and a three-member committee has been formed to look at data discrepancies.

TSBIE had declared the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results on April 18th in which the Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8% with around 2.7 lakh students clearing the exam. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7%.

The First year Intermediate General students scored 60.5% pass percentage and vocational students scored 53.2% pass percentage. Around 3.5 lakh students had failed the exam. Meanwhile, the TS inter supplementary exams will begin from tomorrow. The first year and second year exams began from May 16, 2019 and will conclude on May 27, 2019.