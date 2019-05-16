Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the vacancy details for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2018 on its website - ssc.nic.in. A total of 5,789 tentative vacancies have been notified by the commission for three different positions. Candidates who have applied for the CHSL 2018 examination can check the organization, category wise break-up of the vacancies along with the grade pay details on the SSC site.

The highest number of vacancies have been reserved for the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant in the Department of Post under the Ministry of Communication. There are 3,880 vacancies for PA/SA posts. On the other hand, there are 1,855 and 54 vacancies for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators respectively.

Here is the direct link to SSC notification about the CHSL 2018 vacancies

The online applications for the Tier-I exam CHSL 2018 began from March 5th and was open till April 5th, 2019. The admit card for the exam is expected to be released on the commission’s website few days prior to the exam. SSC will conduct the Tier-I examination from July 1st to July 26th, 2019. Candidates who clear the Tier-I CHSL exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II which is a descriptive paper and is scheduled to be conducted September 29th, 2019.