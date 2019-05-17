Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the process of releasing admit cards for the 2018 Combined Graduate Level Tier I examination. SSC releases admit cards on its regional websites and currently only Western region’s website has issued the admit card. The remaining SSC regional websites are expected to issue the admit cards soon.

The SSC is scheduled to conduct the 2018 CGL Tier I examination from June 4th to June 19th, 2019 in multiple sessions and shifts. The candidates who clear the Tier I examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II which is scheduled to be held from September 11th to September 13th, 2019.

Tier I and Tier II of the SSC CGL 2018 exam will be computer-based tests, while Tier III is a descriptive paper and will be conducted in pen and paper mode, and Tier IV will consist of a computer proficiency test/skill test/document verification.

Candidates from the Western region can download the admit card from this direct link.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.

