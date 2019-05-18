Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier released a notification regarding the Junior Engineer, JE (IT), Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts recruitment. While the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to begin from May 22nd, the admit card for the same will be released today on all RRB regional websites.

The admit cards are expected to release 4 days prior to First Stage CBT as per the official notification reported earlier. Further, recently the RRB board had declared the released the exam city intimation and mock test link for the candidates. Applicants were also informed about it through their Registered Mobile and e-Mail IDs as well.

Once the admit cards are declared, they can be accessed from this direct link here. Candidates must please note that admit card for candidates whose exam is scheduled on May 22nd will be available today. The hall ticket can be downloaded by using their registration and date of birth details on the login page.

The CBT exam will consist of 100 multiple type questions and candidates will have 90 minutes to finish the examination. Also note that there is 1/3rd negative marking for every incorrect answer. Candidate must also bring Original ID proof, E-Call letter and passport size colour photograph without fail to the examination centre.