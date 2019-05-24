Department of Higher Secondary Education Kerala is all set to declare the 2019 Plus One or Class 11th result on May 28th, 2019. The information has been confirmed by a DHSE official to NDTV who said, “Kerala Plus One results will be released on May 28. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am on coming Tuesday.”

Once the result is declared, more than 4 lakh students who have reportedly appeared for the exam, can check their results at these official websites, dhsekerala.gov.in and kerelaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Plus One exams were conducted from March 6th to March 27th, 2019.

The Plus Two or class 12th result from the state were declared on May 8th. Around 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala Plus Two examination this year and they managed to score a pass percentage of 83.44%.

How to check Kerala DHSE Plus One result:

Visit the Kerala results website. Click on the link for 2019 Plus One result link on the home page (once declared). Enter the individual information and submit. The result will be displayed.

Meanwhile, the Kerala HSCAP Plus One admission allotment result is expected to be declared today at 11.00 am. The trial allotment result was declared on May 21st and the after the corrections, the first allotment will be declared today at hscap.kerala.gov.in.