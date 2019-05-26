Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2019 result will be declared in the next few days. Once declared, the result for the UPSEE 2019 can be accessed at the official website, upsee.nic.in. According to the official timeline, the result is supposed to be out in the last week of May and thus by Friday next week the result should be made available.

Once the result is declared, the counselling process for admissions to various colleges under UPSEE will begin. The counselling process is expected to begin in the first or second week of June and is expected to go out until mid July. The spot counselling is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of July.

UPSEE is an entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated) in the colleges offering these courses in the state of Uttar Pradesh. AKTU has the responsibility to conduct the UPSEE examinations.

UPSEE 2019 exam was held on April 21st, Sunday and the admit card for the same was released earlier on April 15th. The preliminary answer keys for the entrance examination was released on April 22nd and objections could have been raised against the answers until May 3rd, 2019.