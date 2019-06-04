23-year-old student infected with Nipah, confirms Kerala govt
One case of Nipah virus was confirmed by Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shylaja here on Tuesday. Four other people were also suspected to have been infected.
Of the suspected cases, a 23-year-old college student, has been admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College and three have been quarantined. Of the four, two are nurses, one is a relative and the other is an acquaintance.
“Return To Normal State” Before Offering To Talk: Iran President To US
Reacting to a U.S. offer to talk with Iran without pre-conditions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday it was Washington that had left the negotiating table, and it “should return to normal state”.
Hassan Rouhani was quoted by the government’s official website as saying: “The other side that left the negotiating table and breached a treaty should return to normal state. Until then, we do not have a choice but resistance.”
India may go for negotiations, not retaliation, after Trump trade move
India plans to return to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump terminated a trade concession, which allowed the country to export almost 2,000 products to the U.S. duty-free, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The US has separately called for India to remove what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last month described as “unfavorable treatment” to US companies and an imbalance in India-US trade.