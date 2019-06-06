Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II Commemorate 75th D-Day Anniversary
US President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II gather with 300 veterans on the south coast of England on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day - one of the heroic turning points of World War II.
Trump, the queen and British Prime Minister Theresa May will be joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
It remains the largest amphibious assault in history, claiming the lives of an estimated 4,400 troops in one day.
Taiwan to buy more than 100 tanks from the U.S.
Taiwan confirmed on Thursday that it has asked to purchase more than 100 tanks, along with air defense and anti-tank missile systems from the U.S. in a major potential arms sale that could worsen frictions between Washington and Beijing.
The announcement comes amid rising trade tensions between the U.S and China, which objects to any contacts between Washington and Taiwan.
Toll rises to 60 after Sudan crackdown
Gunfire crackled in Sudan’s capital on Wednesday as tensions remained high after a two-day crackdown that doctors close to the country’s protest movement said had left at least 60 people dead.
Protesters say they hold the militias of the military council responsible for the massacre.
Despite mounting international concern at what demonstrators called a “bloody massacre”, a bid at the UN Security Council to condemn the killings was blocked by China with support from Russia.
Mumbai’s traffic jams are the worst in the world: Study
Mumbai sees the worst traffic jams in the world, according to a new study detailing the traffic situation in 403 cities in 56 countries.
Delhi took the fourth spot on the list of cities with most congested traffic, after Bogota in Colombia and Lima in Peru. Russian capital Moscow was ranked fifth.
This is first time in 10 years that the GPS-based study has factored in traffic congestion levels in India. But only two Indian cities - Mumbai and Delhi were covered in the study.