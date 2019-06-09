According to reports from a few media outlets including Manabadi.com, TSCHE is going to declare the result of the EAMCET 2019 examination today, June 9th. The result is likely to be declared in the afternoon hours.

It should be noted that most of the outlets still claim that the result will be coming out next week and ones reporting that the result is coming out today are somewhat of an outlier. However, the reports are citing TSCHE officials and thus there is a good chance that result is coming out today.

Once the result is declared, the candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State 2019 EAMCET examination can check it at the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The result is also likely to be available at manabadi.com.

EAMCET exam is conducted in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for admissions to professional courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture offered in colleges and institutions in the state. The result for EAMCET examination for both the states were delayed as Telangana Intermediate results had to go through reverification.

The reverification result were declared by TSBIE on May 27th and AP SCHE declared the EAMCET result within a week’s time. It was earlier reported that with AP EAMCET already declaring the result and TS taking more time, students are reportedly concerned if it would affect them in taking admissions in the best possible college.

How to check TS EAMCET 2019 result: