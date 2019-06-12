Bengal Doctors’ Strike Worsens, 9-To-9 Shutdown At Government Hospitals
Health services in Bengal may be headed for a shutdown today as senior doctors at state-run hospitals join a protest called by the junior doctors over an attack on their colleague.
Services at the state-run institutions across the state were hit on Tuesday after junior doctors launched a protest after an intern at a Kolkata hospital was allegedly assaulted by the relatives of a patient who had died.
Bengal Doctors Protest: Emergency departments would remain open but the services are likely to be affected because the attendance of doctors would be low.
Chandrayaan-2 Launch On July 15 As India Attempts Never-Before Feat
India’s second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, is scheduled to lift off at 2:51 am on July 15 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Space agency ISRO is giving final touches to the 3.8 ton satellite that has cost the country more than Rs. 600 crore.
ISRO chief Dr K Sivan said last-minute touches are being given to Chandrayaan-2 and that and it will be launched using the “Baahubali” or the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III).
Cyclone Vayu mars monsoon progress, sparks concerns over kharif crop
With southwest monsoon hitting Kerala seven days behind the usual onset date, 82% of the country’s geographical area has seen deficient/no rainfall till Tuesday.
The states have been asked to adhere to the local contingency plans (made for 648 districts separately) which prescribe what crops, which varieties are to be sown in a particular period, the official added.
Thousands Take Out Protest March in Hong Kong Against China Extradition Bill
Thousands of protesters rallied in central Hong Kong, seizing two main highways on Wednesday, in a defiant show of strength against government plans to allow extraditions to China.
Rows of riot police faced down the protesters – many wearing face masks, helmets or goggles – just hours ahead of a planned debate on the bill on Wednesday.