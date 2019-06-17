Mamata Banerjee Agrees To Live-Streaming Of Meet With Doctors

  • Doctors’ strike: The strike comes amid allegations that a resident doctor at the country’s top medical institute AIIMS in Delhi was abused by the relatives of a patient around 1 am on Sunday 
  • The Bengal government has asked the striking junior doctors in Bengal - who want to end the impasse - to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat today
  • Ms Banerjee allowed the media to cover the meeting live - a condition the doctors had set - a state government officer said, according to news agency PTI.

In Bihar’s Gaya, Tough Law Invoked As Heatwave Kills Over 60

  • The heatwave in Bihar that killed over 60 people on Saturday last has led the administration in Gaya city to take tough measures, banning large gatherings during the day.
  • Gaya, a dry and dusty city some 116 km from state capital Patna, is among the areas in Bihar worst affected by the heat wave.
  • In a statement, the administration in Gaya enforced Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bans large gatherings, usually to control law and order - but this time to force the public to stay indoors so that they don’t become a victim of the killer heatwave

India, Myanmar conduct joint operation to destroy militant camps in Northeast

  • The armies of India and Myanmar carried out a three-week-long coordinated operation from May 16 in their respective border areas, targeting several militant groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, defence sources said on Sunday
  • Myanmar shares a 1,640-kilometre long border with Assam and militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur. 
  • The first phase of “Operation Sunrise” was conducted three months ago along the Indo-Myanmar border, during which a number of camps of north-east-based militant groups were busted.

China, India And Pakistan Increasing Size Of Nuclear Arsenals: Report

  • The overall number of nuclear warheads in the world has declined in the past year but nations are modernizing their arsenals, a report published Monday said.
  • All nuclear weapon-possessing countries are modernizing these arms - and China, India and Pakistan are also increasing the size of their arsenals 
  • At the start of 2019, the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea had a total of some 13,865 nuclear weapons, according to estimates in a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).