The University of Kashmir, Srinagar on July 3rd declared two separate results for its undergraduate courses on the official website - egov.uok.edu.in. The result for 6th semester which is the final year exam for BA, B.Com, B.Sc and BA (honours) 2018 courses were released along with result for B.Sc MLT 2nd year 2019 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams in above mentioned courses now can head to the UoK website directly to view the results.

The result can be viewed using either of the roll number, candidate name or registration details. The University situated in the region of Kashmir conducts semester wise exams for the non- professional courses and annual exam for B.Sc MLT professional course.

How to check University of Kashmir results

Visit the official website of University of Kashmir - egov.uok.edu.in Click on online results option from the links section of the website You will be redirected to a new page, choose your relevant course and click on view result link Alternatively, here are the direct links to BA, B.Com, B.Sc and B.Sc MLT 2019 results Enter relevant details once on the results page and submit to view the exam scored Save the result for future reference

The University of Kashmir is situated at Hazratbal in Srinagar. The Main Campus of the University spread over 247 acres of land is divided into three parts – Hazratbal Campus, Naseem Bagh Campus and Mirza Bagh Campus (serving residential purpose). It offers programmes in all the major faculties; Arts, Business & Management Studies, Education, Law, Applied Sciences & Technology, Biological Sciences, Physical & Material Sciences, Social Sciences, Medicine, Dentistry, Engineering, Oriental Learning and Music & Fine Arts.