Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) 2019 counselling merit list was declared on July 6 at around 9.30 pm. Now, the option for candidates to submit and confirm the option form for the CAP Round 1 has been activated. All candidates can access the merit list and can fill the option form at the official website for BE counselling - fe2019.mahacet.org.

A total number of three allotment rounds will be conducted by the CET Cell for BE admission this year which will go on until August 1st, 2019. The MHT CET 2019 full schedule for BE counselling can be accessed in this link. The last day to submit option form for Round I CAP is July 8th.

Candidates can access the MHT CET 2019 final merit list in this direct link. Candidates can click on this link to submit option form for CAP round I.

The registration process for students to participate in the counselling process for Engineering and Technology courses for the year 2019-20 began on June 24th and went on until June 30th. The document verification process will be conducted from June 25th to July 1st, 2019.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admissions to Undergraduate courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fisheries and Dairy Technology courses offered in the state. The test is held on subjects ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology.

The result for MHT CET 2019 had been declared on July 4th, 2019. A total of 4.13 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam while 3.92 lakh appeared for the same. The test was conducted at 166 centres across 36 districts in Maharashtra.