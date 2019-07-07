The Directorate of Government Education, Telangana, also popularly known as the SSC board declared the results for this year’s supplementary exam on July 6th, Saturday. All the students who appeared for the Class 10th supplementary exam, conducted in the month of June, can now check their results online at the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

The supplementary exams were conducted from June 10 to June 14 across Telangana. The candidates can also check the results of TS SSC examination via SMS by typing TS 10 Roll Number to 56263.

This year in 2019, the 10th class result for Telangana students was released on May 13th. The students have attained a pass percentage of 92.43% with girls outdoing boys with 93.68% compared to 91.18%. Pass percentage improved by around 9 points.

How to check Telangana SSC 2019 supplementary results

Visit the official website DGE, Telangana - bse.telangana.gov.in Click on the SSC supplementary exam result from the left hand panel of the home page You will be redirected to a new, enter relevant details and submit Alternatively, here is the direct link to view TS SSC 2019 supplementary exam results Enter your exam roll number to view the result Download the result for future reference

The results this year were delayed by almost a month due to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections conducted in April. Generally, the board declares the SSC result in the month of April itself.