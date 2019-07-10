The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the result for Junior Associate, Clerk, Preliminary exam 2019 soon on its website - sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared for 2019 SBI clerk exam on June 22nd will soon be able to view their results once declared, several media reports have claimed. However, there is no word yet from SBI.

The JA recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,653 positions of Junior Associates. The first stage of the recruitment, preliminary exam, was conducted on June 22nd. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the Main exam before the final selection. The main exam is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2019.

The SBI Clerk main examination will comprise of 190 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours 40 minutes. The subjects included in the main examination are General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

As mentioned earlier, reports claiming that SBI will declare the JA, Clerk recruitment 2019 result soon, have not cited any official source. So candidates are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. SBI had issued the 2019 JA recruitment notification on April 12th, 2019 and the application process went on until May 3rd, 2019.