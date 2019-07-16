The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra is expected to release the provisional allotment result for Polytechnic 2019 CAP round 1 counselling. Candidates who have registered for CAP Round 1 counselling will be able to check the seat allotment result on DTE website - poly19.dtemaharashtra.org. Candidates will have to log-in using their registration credential to view the seat allotment order.

After the result declaration, students who have been allotted seats in the CAP Round 1 will have to report at the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) from July 17th to 19th and confirm their seat. Following this, applicants have to report to the ‘Allotted Institute’ and confirm admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I. This needs to be done from July 18th to July 20th till 5 pm or earlier.

DTE had earlier released the final merit list for polytechnic course admissions 2019-20 on July 8. Then the counselling for admission to post SSC, class 10th, diploma courses in engineering and technology across institutes in the state of Maharashtra began.

The counselling will consist of three CAP rounds conducted throughout the month of July and the first week of August. All institutes will, however, commence academic courses from August 1st itself. The last cut-off date for all type of admissions for the year 2019-20 is August 19.

Once the result for Maharashtra Polytechnic 2019 CAP Round 1 counselling is released, candidates will be able to access the direct link for result from our website’s Announcements section as well.