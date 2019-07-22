The Educational Examinations Department, Bikaner, Rajasthan has again revised the counselling schedule for Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019, popularly known as BSTC, admissions 2019. As per the new schedule, the result for the first-round allotment for Pre-D.El.Ed will now be published on July 28. Candidates who had previously cleared the BSTC 2019 entrance exam and applied for the counselling process will be able to check the round 1 allotment result on the official website - bstc2019.org.

The online registration for D.El.Ed 2019 counselling began from July 5th and July 19 was the last to apply for the counselling. However, now as per the revised dates the counselling registration, registration fee payment and choice filling will be available till July 26.

Following the registration last date, the allotment result declaration has been schedule for July 28 now. Candidates then will have the opportunity to make the allotment fee payment and report at the allotted institute in between July 29th to 31st.

Previous counselling notification was modified and the first allotment results were pushed forward from July 18 to July 21. Now a new revised schedule has been put up on the BSTC website and candidates have time up to midnight 12 on July 26 to submit their respective registration. Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd.

Based on the results of the exam, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed courses for 2019-20 across institutes in the state of Rajasthan. Individuals who have cleared the BSTC entrance exam 2019 and yet have not applied for the counselling registration are advised to register now before midnight 12 on July 26.