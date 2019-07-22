The Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling for admission to two-year and four-year B.Ed courses began last month and now the first seat allotment results are expected to be declared on the official website- ptet2019.org. Candidates who have applied for the PTET counselling 2019 can expect the allotment results today on July 22 and once declared allotment can be accessed from the Rajasthan PTET site.

The online registration process for the Rajasthan PTET admissions 2019 began from June 25th and continued till July 17. After the seat allotment for both Two year B.Ed and Four year BA/B.Sc B.Ed courses, candidates will have make the admissions fee payment from July 23rd to July 29th. Following the online fee payment, students have to report at the allotted institute for completing the admission process. The reporting process will begin from July 23 and the last date is July 30.

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner had conducted the PTET 2019 examination on May 12th, 2019 and the results were declared on May 30th. The examination was conducted in two separate sessions, one for B.Ed 2-year course for graduate students and another for 4-year BA/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for undergraduate students.

As no fixed timing for allotment result declaration for PTET 2019 has been provided, candidates are advised to check the PTET website intermittently through the day in case of any updates. Once the seat allotment results are declared, it will be update on our website’s Announcement section as well.