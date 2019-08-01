The Educational Examinations Department, Bikaner, Rajasthan after having extended the counselling schedule thrice till now, is expected to release declared first seat allotment result today on August 1 for Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019. Popularly known as BSTC, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to Teachers Training Diploma course 2019 across the state of Rajasthan. Once declared, the result for BSTC 2019 counselling will be available on the official website - bstc2019.org.

The new updated schedule was made available on July 26th and as per that the result for the first-round allotment for Pre-D.El.Ed will be published on August 1. Candidates who had applied for the counselling process will be able to check the round 1 allotment result soon. However, it must be noted here that no fixed timing for result declaration has been provided hence candidates are advised to check the website for updates every now and then during the day.

The online registration for D.El.Ed 2019 counselling began from July 5th and July 19 was the last to apply for the counselling. However, as per the revised dates the counselling registration, registration fee payment and choice filling were extended till July 30.

As mentioned before this is the third time Rajasthan BSTC has extended the counselling schedule. After the 1st allotment declaration candidates will have the opportunity to make the allotment fee payment and report at the allotted institute between August 2nd to August 5th.

Previous counselling notification was modified and the first allotment results were pushed forward from July 18 to July 21. However, a revised schedule was put up later on the BSTC website and candidates had time up till July 26 to submit their respective registration. Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd.

Based on the results of the exam, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed courses for 2019-20 across institutes in the state of Rajasthan. Individuals who have cleared the BSTC entrance exam 2019 and yet have not applied for the counselling registration are advised to register now before midnight 12 on July 26.