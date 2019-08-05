Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a recruitment advertisement on August 5th to fill 98 vacancies for the position of Food Safety Officer. The application process for the recruitment will begin on August 9th and will go on until September 8th at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Of the 98 positions for which the application has been sought, 89 positions are in non-TSP areas and 9 positions are in TSP areas. Reservation has been provided by SC, ST, BC, MBC, and EWS sections of the society according to the norms, details of which can be accessed in the official notification.

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years to be eligible to apply with relaxation in the upper age limit provided to the candidates from the reserved categories.

The candidate must have a degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Science or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine, and should have successfully completed training as specified by the Food Authority.

The final selection of the candidates will be done based on interview. If the number of applications received exceeds the expectations, the Commission might conduct a test to reduce the number of candidates eligible to appear for the interview.

All interested candidates can access the official notification at the official website of RPSC or can access it in this direct link. The official notification has more details on the eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, selection process, application process among others.