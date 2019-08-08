It was reported earlier that the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 first allotment result will be declared on August 7th. However, the official website now states that the allotment result will be released today, August 8th, 2019, in the evening hours. Once declared, the result for BSTC 2019 counselling will be available on the official website - bstc2019.org.

The Educational Examinations Department, Bikaner, had already modified the counselling schedule four times till now, and now even the first allotment result has been delayed by a day’s time. The postponement is also expected to change the admission window given for students based on the first allotment.

Popularly known as BSTC, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to Teachers Training Diploma course 2019 across the state of Rajasthan. Based on the results of the exam, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to D.El.Ed courses for 2019-20 across institutes in the state of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination was conducted on May 26th and the results were declared on July 3rd. Previous counselling notification was modified and the first allotment results were pushed forward from July 18 to July 21. However, a revised schedule was put up later on the BSTC website and candidates had time up till July 26 to submit their respective registration.

Additionally, the education department has declared the removal of one college from the counselling process for this year. The Children Academic D.Ed College, Alwar has been removed from the counselling on the account of having submitted fake grant order. The detailed notification regarding the removal can be accessed from this link here.