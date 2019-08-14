Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released a notification for recruitment of Assistant Directors and Child Development Officer positions on August 13th, 2019. It should be noted that all positions are open for women candidates only and the application process can be processed at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 102 positions of which 13 are for Assistant Director and 87 for Child Development Officers in the Department of Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme included in Tamil Nadu General Service. The last day to apply for the position is September 11th, 2019 and written exam for the recruitment will be conducted on November 16th and 17th, 2019.

Candidates from the SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories have no upper age limit for eligibility. For all the candidates, the upper age limit has been fixed at 30 years. Differently Abled Persons are eligible for age concession of up to 10 years.

Education qualification wise, candidates apply for Assistant Director position must have a Post Graduate Degree in Home Science or Psychology or Sociology or Child Development or Food and Nutrition or Social Work or Rehabilitation Science. For CDO position a degree in Nutrition (or) HomeScience (or)A degree with a PG Diploma in Rural Services awarded by the Gandhigram University. Knowledge of Tamil language is a must to apply for both the positions

Candidates are advised to look at the official notification available in this direct link to know more details on the exam syllabus and pattern. The notification also has more details on application process, reservation criteria, breakdown of vacancies, among others.

How to apply for TNSPC 2019 Assistant Director and CDO position: