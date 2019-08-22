Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had released an official notification for the recruitment of 2,446 vacancies on August 21st and today, August 22nd, the application link for the same has been activated. The candidates can start applying for the recruitment drive at the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment is being conducted for 2,446 vacancies for the positions of Police Superintendent, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment), and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) positions, and the last day to apply for the same is September 25th, 2019.

The vacancies for each positions is as follows:

BPSSC 2019 Vacancy Details Position Number of Vacancies Police Sub-Inspector 2064 Sergeant 215 Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) 125 Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) 42 Total 2446

The candidates must be between the ages of 20 years and 37 years for General Male Candidates with relaxation for candidates from reserved category and for Women candidates according to the norms. The candidates must have finished their graduation to be eligible to apply for all the above-mentioned positions

How to apply for BPSSC 2019 recruitment drive:

Visit the BPSSC’s official website. Click on the link on the home page to apply for the position. Click on the link to registration and make application fee payment first, after which click on the link to fill the application form. After fulfilling the application form and submitting, take printout of the same for future reference.



The official notification for the position can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link. Candidates can get more details on eligibility criteria, qualifications, reservation policy, selection process, important dates, PET/PMT criteria, among others in the official notification.