Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will conduct re-conducting the English subject examination as part of the MPTET 2018 High School exam. This information was relayed in a notification released on August 29th at the official website of PEB, peb.mp.gov.in.

The notification which can be accessed in this link states that that the English exam which was conducted on February 3rd, 2019 had encountered a few problems. In an effort to provide facilities for differently-abled candidates, there was an error in mapping, which might have created some problems in the fair conduct of the exam.

Thus, the board has decided to cancel the English subject exam conducted on that day. The MPTET 2018 English language exam will be conducted again on September 29th. The board will release further details and information on admit card for the same in the near future.

The MPTET 2018 exams were conducted for 16 subjects;. The result of the remaining 15 subjects were declared on August 28th, 2019. MP TET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach at the schools affiliated to MP Board.

Vyapam Board released the notification in September and the application process for the High School TET started on September 11th and the registration closed on October 6th. The exam for the MP TET 2018 was conducted from February 1st to February 11th, 2019