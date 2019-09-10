Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the 2019 12th class supplementary exam results on September 9th, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the supplementary exam for various streams can download the result from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result for all the streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Sciences are available on the website. Apart from the 12th exam result, the result for the Varishtha Upadhyaya Supplementary results were also declared.

All the students can access the various results in these direct links for 12th Supplementary and V. Upadhyaya Supplementary.

RBSE had declared the 12th class Main exam results for Commerce and Arts stream on May 15th, 2019. The overall pass percentage for the science stream was 92.88% while for the commerce stream it was 91.46%. Girls outperformed boys in the science stream with girls scoring 95.86% and boys managed 91.59%. For the commerce stream, the girls got 95.31%.

The Arts stream result came out on May 22nd. The overall pass percentage in Rajasthan Board class 12 Arts this year is at 85.81%. In this stream also, girls got a higher pass percentage than boys.

The board conducts supplementary examination for students who could not clear the Main exam in two or fewer subjects. The supplementary exam was conducted in the month of July for various subjects and now the results are out.