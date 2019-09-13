Rajasthan State Co-operative Bank (Apex Bank) has released a recruitment notification for various positions for 715 vacancies. Candidates can access the official notification and apply for these positions at the official website, rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 47 positions in The Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Ltd (Apex Bank) and Various District Level Central Cooperative Banks for 668 positions for both TSP and non-TSP areas. The last day to apply for these positions is October 6th, 2019.

The recruitment is being done for the positions of Senior Manager, Manager, Computer Programmer, Banking Assistant, and Stenographer. The qualification and experience required to apply for the bank can be accessed in the official notification. The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 40 to be eligible to apply for these positions.

The candidates have to go through an online exam detailed syllabus and exam pattern of which for each category can be found in the notification. The online exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of November.

How to apply for the Rajasthan Cooperative Bank 2019 recruitment:

Visit the official recruitment website. Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button after going through the notification and understanding the process. After going through the registration process, fulfill the application process. Choose the area and the position for which one is applying carefully. Submit the application and take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.



The detailed notification for the recruitment drive can be found on the official website or in this direct link. The notification will have all the details necessary for one to process the application and the recruitment drive.