Vistara announced the addition of Jodhpur and Udaipur to its network for the winter schedule. The airline will start flying to the two new destinations from next month, marking its entry in Rajasthan. Vistara will operate daily direct flights between Mumbai and Udaipur from 4 October, 2019. From 29 October, the airline will further expand with daily direct flights between Delhi and Udaipur, Delhi and Jodhpur, as well as Mumbai and Jodhpur.

Introductory, all-inclusive, one-way Economy fares start from INR 4,099 for Delhi-Jodhpur, INR 4,399 for Delhi-Udaipur, INR 4,599 for Mumbai-Udaipur, and INR 6,499 for Mumbai-Jodhpur.

The daily flight schedule is expected to be as follows, subject to final regulatory approvals:

Mumbai-Udaipur flights starting 4 October, 2019 Flight no. From To Departure Arrival UK 613 Mumbai (BOM) Udaipur (UDR) 12.15 hours 13.55 hours UK 614 Udaipur (UDR) Mumbai (BOM) 14.30 hours 16.00 hours

Delhi-Udaipur flights starting 29 October, 2019 Flight no. From To Departure Arrival UK 627 Delhi (DEL) Udaipur (UDR) 13.00 hours 14.45 hours UK 628 Udaipur (UDR) Delhi (DEL) 15.20 hours 16.45 hours

Delhi-Jodhpur flights starting 29 October, 2019 Flight no. From To Departure Arrival UK 681 Delhi (DEL) Jodhpur (JDH) 13.25 hours 14.55 hours UK 682 Jodhpur (JDH) Delhi (DEL) 15.30 hours 16.55 hours

Mumbai-Jodhpur flights starting 29 October 2019 Flight no. From To Departure Arrival UK 655 Mumbai (BOM) Jodhpur (JDH) 14.50 hours 16.10 hours UK 656 Jodhpur (JDH) Mumbai (BOM) 16.45 hours 18.10 hours

Bookings for flights to and from Jodhpur and Udaipur are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website www.airvistara.com Vistara’s iOS & Android mobile apps and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents. Schedules for flights in the summer season will be updated in due course.

Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015 with an aim to set new standards in the aviation industry in India and it today connects destinations across the length and breadth of the country.

The airlines recently also announced that it has added Indore to its list of destinations with direct daily flights that will be operational from 26th October, 2019.