Changed your residential address? Relocating to a new address? In case you hold a passport with your previous residential address, you will have to update the new address in your passport. In order to change the address on your passport, you need to apply for a re-issue of your passport. Through this process, a new passport will be issued to you with a new number and updated address.

(Also read: How to apply for a passport online in India)

Steps to change address in passport:

Visit the Passport Seva website

Log in to your account with your user ID and password

Click on ‘New User? Register Now’ if you are a new user

Choose a Passport Seva Kendra near you

Enter your personal details like name and date of birth

Create a login ID and password and register

An email will be sent to your registered email account with a link to activate your account

After logging in to your account, click on ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’

Re-issuing the passport is the only way to change your residential address on your passport. The fees for changing address is the same as the fees for re-issuing the passport. The charges are as follows:

Age Passport validity No. of pages Normal charge Tatkaal charge Less than 15 years 10 years or till holder reaches 18 years of age 36 pages Rs 1000 Rs 3000 15-18 years 5 years or till holder reaches 18 years of age 36 pages Rs 1000 Rs 3000 15-18 years 10 years 36 pages Rs 1500 Rs 3500 15-18 years 10 years 60 pages Rs 2000 Rs 4000 18 years and above 10 years 36 pages Rs 1500 Rs 2000 18 years and above 10 years 60 pages Rs 2000 Rs 4000

(Also read: How to apply for a Tatkaal passport)

Documents required for change of address in passport: