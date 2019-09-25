How to apply for change of address in passport: All you need to know
In order to change the address on your passport, you need to apply for a re-issue of your passport. Here is the entire process.
Changed your residential address? Relocating to a new address? In case you hold a passport with your previous residential address, you will have to update the new address in your passport. In order to change the address on your passport, you need to apply for a re-issue of your passport. Through this process, a new passport will be issued to you with a new number and updated address.
Steps to change address in passport:
- Visit the Passport Seva website
- Log in to your account with your user ID and password
- Click on ‘New User? Register Now’ if you are a new user
- Choose a Passport Seva Kendra near you
- Enter your personal details like name and date of birth
- Create a login ID and password and register
- An email will be sent to your registered email account with a link to activate your account
- After logging in to your account, click on ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’
Re-issuing the passport is the only way to change your residential address on your passport. The fees for changing address is the same as the fees for re-issuing the passport. The charges are as follows:
|Age
|Passport validity
|No. of pages
|Normal charge
|Tatkaal charge
|Less than 15 years
|10 years or till holder reaches 18 years of age
|36 pages
|Rs 1000
|Rs 3000
|15-18 years
|5 years or till holder reaches 18 years of age
|36 pages
|Rs 1000
|Rs 3000
|15-18 years
|10 years
|36 pages
|Rs 1500
|Rs 3500
|15-18 years
|10 years
|60 pages
|Rs 2000
|Rs 4000
|18 years and above
|10 years
|36 pages
|Rs 1500
|Rs 2000
|18 years and above
|10 years
|60 pages
|Rs 2000
|Rs 4000
Documents required for change of address in passport:
- Original passport with old address
- Current address proof like Aadhaar card, water bill, electricity bill or telephone bill, voter ID card, proof of gas connection, Income Tax order, spouse passport copy (first and last page including family details), photo passbook of running bank account etc
- Copy of online application
- Copy of payment receipt or challan receipt
- Self-attested copy of first and last page of passport
- Self-attested copy of the ECR/Non-ECR page
- Self-attested copy of the page of observation, if any, made by Passport Issuing Authority
- Self-attested copy of the validity extension page, if any, in respect of short validity passport