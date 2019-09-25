National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is expected to release admit card for the 1st stage of exam for the recruitment of ITI Trainees/Assistant Trainees/Lab Assistant (Chemistry) recruitment soon. According to the notification, the admit card is expected to be released in the last week of September at the official recruitment website, ntpccareers.net.

The exam for the recruitment, that is 1st stage of Aptitude Test/Knowledge Test for DTs/ITI Trainees/Assistant Trainees/Lab Assistant, is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the third week of October.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies which includes ITI Fitter, ITI Electrician, ITI Instrument Mechanic, Assistant, Lab Assistant, Diploma Electrical, and Diploma Trainee positions. The detailed notification can be accessed in this link.

The selection process will involve two stages of examination. The first stage is scheduled to be conducted in the third week of October, and admit card for the same will be available in the last week of September.

Candidates who clear the first stage will have to appear for the second stage scheduled to be held in the second week of December, admit card for which will be available in the third week of November.

How to download NTPC admit card: