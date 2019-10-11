Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for the written exam today, 11th October. The exam was held on 21st September (Evening Session), 22nd September (Morning and Evening Session), and 23rd September (Morning and Evening Session). Candidates who appeared in the HSSC Clerk Exam (advertisement number 05/2019) can check their answer along with question paper through HSSC official website: hssc.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections in the Haryana Clerk Answer Key 2019 from 11th October to 15th October 2019 up to 5 pm.

Steps to check the HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in Click on the link “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 05/2019)” The list of answer keys will be displayed in PDF format Download and save for future reference Alternately, candidates can use the direct link to check answer keys here.

Candidates can raise objections in online mode only, objections raised by any other means will not accepted by the commission. Candidates who want to raise objection should provide the name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Morning, or Evening Session/Shift, Question Booklet series and question no. on which the objection is raised in the application format. Candidates can also raise HSSC Clerk Objection through the link on the official website.

The result for the HSSC Clerk exam is also expected to be announced on the official website in the last week of October.