India Post has released a recruitment notification for Gram Dak Seva (GDS) position for more than 5400 position on October 15th, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the position can check the notification and apply for the same at the official website, appost.in.

The vacancies are spread across three states. A total number of of 2707 positions are for the state of Andhra Pradesh, 1799 positions for Chhattisgarh, and 790 position for Telangana. The last date to apply for the position is November 14th, 2019.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

The notification for recruitment for various states can be accessed in this direct link.

Andhra Pradesh (2707 Posts)

Chhattisgarh (1799 Posts)

Telangana (970 Posts)

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. The candidate must have cleared Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). The candidate must have knowledge of the local language.

How to apply for India Post GDS 2019 recruitment: