Army Public School has been conducting the process of recruitment PGT/TGT teachers since September 1st and as part of it, the result is expected to be declared soon. The official date of the declaration of the result is October 30th; however, the website has not been updated with the result notification.

Once the result is declared, all the candidates who had participated in the recruitment process can check the result at the official website, aps-csb.in.

The Army Public School is in the process of recruitment Postgradaute teachers (PTG) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and the application process for the same went on from September 1st to September 2nd. The exam was conducted on October 19th and October 20th.

How to check APS PGT/TGT exam result: