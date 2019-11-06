Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative vacancy details for the Multi-Tasking Selection 2019 examination today, November 6th, a while ago. Candidates who have applied to participate in the MTS 2019 examination can check the vacancy details at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The MTS 2019 recruitment is being conducted to fill 7099 vacancies of which 5415 vacancies are for the age range 18 to 25 years and 1684 vacancies are for the age range 1684 vacancies. The vacancies are further divided in various regions and positions detail of which can be accessed in the notification.

Here is the direct link to access SSC 2019 MTS vacancy details.

SSC has already conducted the Paper I examination for the MTS 2019 recruitment, result for which was declared yesterday. A total number of 111,162 candidates have cleared the exam and are now eligible to appear for the Paper II examination. Out of these successful candidates, 84,778 candidates have cleared under the 18-25 years category and 26,384 are under 18 to 27 years category.

The Paper I CBT exam for MTS 2019 recruitment was conducted from August 2nd to September 6th. The candidates who have cleared the Paper I will appear for the Paper II exam which will be a descriptive paper. The Paper II exam for the MTS is scheduled to be conducted on November 17th, 2019.

The registration process for SSC MTS 2019 began from April 22nd and May 29th was the last day to apply for the same. Further, candidates who had registered were given the opportunity to check their application status from July 18.