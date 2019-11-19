Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the examination of 2019 Food Safety Officer recruitment today, November 19th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card for the same at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC will conduct the examination for Food Safety Officer on November 25th, 2019 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon at Ajmer headquarters. The notification for the admit card can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to download the RPSC admit card for Food Safety Officer examination.

The Food Safety Officer recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies of which 26 are for non-TSP areas and 4 are for TSP areas. The notification for the same was released on August 5th and now the exam will be conducted.

How to download RPSC admit card: