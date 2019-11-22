Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the result for the SEDT19 and SEAT19 under the 2019 Teacher Recruitment drive on November 21st. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Apart from the result, the final answer keys for both the exams have also been released. SEAT19 exam was conducted for Assistant Teacher (Science) position for 2020 vacancies in E category and 1980 position in T category. SEDT19 test was conducted for 2545 vacancies for E category and 2896 vacancies for T Category for teacher position in the subjects of PE, English, Biology, Maths, and Agriculture.

Here are the direct links to access the CG Vyapam result:

The written exam for both the recruitment drive was conducted on August 25th for which answer keys were released in September. Based on the objections received and approved, the final analyses were done before releasing the result. The final answer keys are available in this page along with the result.

CG PEB is conducting a mega recruitment drive for teachers and professors this year in order to fulfill 14,577 vacancies. As part of the recruitment drive, application and examination process are being conducted in a phased manner.