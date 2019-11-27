Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the interview round result for the 2015 Assistant Agriculture Officer for the non-TSP area on November 26th. The result can be accessed at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 269 vacancies; however, only 247 candidates made it to the final list. The interview round for the 2015 Assistant Agriculture Officer recruitment was conducted 18-06-2019 to 26-09-2019 and 25-11-2019.

Here is the direct link to check the RPSC Asst Agriculture Officer recruitment result.

A total number of 92 candidates were selected for the General post, 39 against General Female, 22 for OBC General Post, 13 for SBC General Post, 2 for SBC Female, 28 SC General, 12 for SC Female, 21 for ST General, and 9 against ST Female. A total number of 134 candidates have been kept in Reserve List.

In term of Merit List, Harendra Kumar topped the list followed by Ramesh Chandra Bhambhu and Kaushlya Choudhary at second and third position, respectively.