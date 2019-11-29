Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the admission certificate for the exam that will be conducted for the recruitment for Junior Assistant 2019. All the candidates who have been selected to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The Commission had released the exam schedule on November 27th and the exam will be conducted on December 7th and December 8th. A list of candidates who have been admitted to participate in the exam has also been released. A total number of 11,495 candidates are scheduled to participate in the exam. The full list of admitted candidates and the exam schedule can also be accessed in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to download the admission certificate for the exam.

OPSC is conducting the recruitment of Junior Assistant in the office of OPSC to fill 30 vacancies. The application process for the same was conducted from September 30th to October 23rd, 2019 and now the exam will be conducted.

How to download the OPSC admit card: