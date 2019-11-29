Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer keys for the exam conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Teacher (Nursery) recruitment today, November 29th, 2019, according to Times of India. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys at the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Any objections against the answers provided on the answer keys can be raised on or before December 1st, 2019. The candidates need to login to access the answer keys and to raise objections if necessary.

Here is the direct link to the log-in page to access the answer keys.

The exam for the recruitment of Nursery Assistant Teacher was conducted on November 19th and now the answer keys for the same has been released. Candidates are advised to go through the process of raising an objection carefully before proceeding.