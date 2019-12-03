Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy details for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination today, December 3rd, 2019. The vacancy details for various positions and departments can be accessed at the officail website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission aims to fill a total number of 1,578 vacancies via this recruitment drive of which 1094 positions are for SI (GD) in CAPF, 361 for SI (Exe)/Male in Delhi Police, and 123 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police.

Here is the direct link to access the vacancy details for the SSC SI/ASI 2018 recruitment.

The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018 (Paper-I) from March 12th to 16th wherein a total of 2,32,514 candidates appeared. SSC had declared the Paper I result for the recruitment drive on May 25th, 2019.

Subsequent to the Paper I exam, candidates went through the document verification and PST/PET round of the recruitment. All the candidates who have cleared the exam appeared for the Paper II part of the recruitment drive.