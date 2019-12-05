Rajasthan Co-operative Recruitment Board (CRB) has released the call letter for the exam for the recruitment for various positions for 715 vacancies on December 4th. Candidates can download the call letter for the exam at the official website, rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The dates for the exams were released in the month of November where it was informed that the exam will be conducted by the IBPS from December 16th to December 19th and now the call letter has been released.

Here is the direct link to download the Rajasthan Co-op Bank exam call letter.

Rajasthan State Co-operative Bank had released the notification for the recruitment on September 15th for 47 positions in The Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Ltd (Apex Bank) and Various District Level Central Cooperative Banks for 668 positions for both TSP and non-TSP areas.

The recruitment is being done for the positions of Senior Manager, Manager, Computer Programmer, Banking Assistant, and Stenographer. The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 40 to be eligible to apply for these positions.

How to download Rajasthan Apex Co-operative Bank call letter: