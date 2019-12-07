Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy details for the 2019 Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and CAPFs examination on December 4th, 2019. The vacancy details for various positions and departments can be accessed at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission aims to fill a total number of 2,745 vacancies via this recruitment drive of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male in Delhi Police and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI position in various departments under CAPF.

Here is the direct link to access the vacancy details for the SSC SI 2019 recruitment.

The exam also includes recruitment for Assistant Sub-Inspector position for CISF, vacancy details for which have not be revealed in this notification. It is expected to be revealed at a later date.

The result of Paper-I of SIs in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASIs in CISF Examination, 2018 was declared by the Commission on May 25th wherein a total of 20920 candidates were declared qualified for the PET/PST round of the recruitment.

SSC had conducted the Phase II examination for the SI/ASI recruitment for Delhi Police, CISF, and CAPF on September 27th, 2019 and the answer keys were released in October. The candidates who had cleared the Phase I and the PET round were eligible to appear for the exam.