Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the 2018 Clerk and Junior Assistant recruitment drive on December 13th. 2019. Candidates who have cleared the written examination can check the schedule at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The document verification round will be conducted from December 23rd, 2019 and will go on until February 7th, 2020. For non-TSP areas, the verification process will go on until February 5th, 2020. For TSP areas, the verification will be done on February 6th and February 7th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the document verification schedule.

A total number of 17,451 candidates of are eligible for the document verification process from the non-TSP areas and 977 from the TSP areas. These candidates have cleared the written exam and the skill test and are now eligible to appear for the DV process.

The RSMSSB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 11,255 vacancies for Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant, out of which 10,917 vacancies are for Junior Assistants for Various State Government Departments, 329 positions of Clerk Grade II for Government Secretariat, and 9 positions of Clerk Grade II for Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission.